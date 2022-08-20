ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RMD. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $266.40.

ResMed Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $233.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ResMed has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.53.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ResMed will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $323,584.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,698,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,985 shares of company stock worth $5,813,646. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after acquiring an additional 360,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

