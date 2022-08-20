Revlon (NYSE:REV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Revlon Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of REV stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. Revlon has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revlon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Revlon in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Revlon by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Revlon by 10.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Revlon during the second quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Revlon by 5.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

