Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.78.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $59.11 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.44%.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,878,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 37.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,065,000 after buying an additional 1,966,508 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1,058.4% during the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,908,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,836,000 after buying an additional 1,743,582 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,273,888,000 after buying an additional 1,326,036 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 17,537.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,248,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,599,000 after buying an additional 1,240,924 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Stories

