Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Lowered to Hold at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PXD. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $286.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $242.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.02. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $138.57 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $8.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.17%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.12%.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,912,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 351,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $78,302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

