Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PFS. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Provident Financial Services Stock Down 2.5 %

PFS stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $26.20.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.12 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Valerie O. Murray purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $30,268.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,946.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

