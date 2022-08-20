Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Given New C$100.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PDS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Precision Drilling from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.55.

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $854.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.67. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $87.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

