Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hill International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Hill International stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. Hill International has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $2.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hill International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Hill International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $731,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hill International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in Hill International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,959,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hill International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Kokino LLC bought a new position in Hill International during the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

