Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $348.00 at Oppenheimer

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $313.00 to $348.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays downgraded Moody’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Moody’s from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $325.92.

Moody’s Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $310.89 on Friday. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $251.01 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.34.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

