InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,000 at Citigroup

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from GBX 4,980 ($60.17) to GBX 5,000 ($60.42) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5,535.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:IHG opened at $60.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.75. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $73.40.

InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of InterContinental Hotels Group

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

