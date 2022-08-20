H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

HRB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research raised their price target on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.47.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,039.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other H&R Block news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $3,130,227.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,989. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 950,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,746,000 after purchasing an additional 119,193 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,910,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,737,000 after purchasing an additional 101,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

