Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. Haleon has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

About Haleon

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

