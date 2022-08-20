Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.
Noah Stock Performance
NOAH opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.05. Noah has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $47.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noah
Noah Company Profile
Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Noah (NOAH)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.