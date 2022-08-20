Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Noah Stock Performance

NOAH opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.05. Noah has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $47.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noah

Noah Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noah during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Noah by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Noah by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Noah by 572.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Noah in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,336,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

