Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE MPX opened at $11.13 on Friday. Marine Products has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $381.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marine Products in the first quarter worth about $200,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Marine Products by 582.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Marine Products during the second quarter worth about $103,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Marine Products during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Marine Products during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

