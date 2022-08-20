HP (NYSE:HPQ) Lowered to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $30.00 target price on the computer maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $35.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on HP in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $34.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. HP has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.73.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,828,345. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HP by 175.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

