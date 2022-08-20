Martin Marietta Materials’ (MLM) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $410.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $414.18.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $365.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.45.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.