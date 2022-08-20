Martin Marietta Materials’ (MLM) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $410.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.
MLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $414.18.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance
Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $365.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.45.
Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.11%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
