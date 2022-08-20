Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

KSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Kohl’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.57.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of KSS stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.24.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 98,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.