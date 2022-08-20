Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $507.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.31.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 153,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.81% of the company’s stock.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
