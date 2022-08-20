Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Downgraded to Hold at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.58.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 9.9 %

OXY stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The company has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 538,020 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 538,020 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

