Stifel Nicolaus Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $149.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $149.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.93.

NYSE:WMT opened at $137.02 on Wednesday. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $375.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,481,935 shares of company stock worth $206,295,199 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 7,999.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 12,635 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1,658.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 11,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 53,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

