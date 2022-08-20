Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $162.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $142.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.93.

Walmart stock opened at $137.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,481,935 shares of company stock worth $206,295,199. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

