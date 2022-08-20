Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $158.00 at UBS Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.93.

Walmart Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $137.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,481,935 shares of company stock worth $206,295,199 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

