Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $151.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.93.

Walmart Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $137.02 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.65.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,481,935 shares of company stock worth $206,295,199 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 14,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 6,198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,349 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

