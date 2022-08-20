Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amcor’s FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMCR. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

AMCR stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. CWM LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 334,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 185,360 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Amcor by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 272,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

