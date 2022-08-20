Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target Raised to C$10.50

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sandstorm Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:SAND opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.98. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $9.18.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 48.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $31,325,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,513.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,762,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,037 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,290,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,469 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,226,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 539.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 746,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 629,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.