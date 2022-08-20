Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Major Shareholder Purchases $654,288.18 in Stock

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In purchased 44,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $654,288.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,454,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,380,862.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Maple Rock Capital Partners In also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Maple Rock Capital Partners In bought 50,000 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $542,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Maple Rock Capital Partners In bought 171,851 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $2,648,223.91.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 112,041 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $1,370,261.43.

On Monday, August 15th, Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 1,830 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $23,533.80.

Shares of GRPN opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $332.41 million, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.06. Groupon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $31.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.82 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GRPN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $12.10 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Groupon by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

