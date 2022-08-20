U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

SLCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

U.S. Silica Price Performance

SLCA opened at $14.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.18 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.76. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 181,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $2,834,265.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 181,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $2,834,265.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $363,155.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,466.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,467 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Further Reading

