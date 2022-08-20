Morgan Stanley Increases Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $360.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $365.50.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $321.32 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $330.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.75.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.