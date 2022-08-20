Stephen O. Leclair Sells 25,270 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 25,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $621,894.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,742 shares in the company, valued at $879,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Core & Main Stock Down 0.8 %
Core & Main stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Core & Main had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Equities analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.
