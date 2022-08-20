Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Down 2.1 %

Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $962.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $7.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 49,129 shares during the last quarter. Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

