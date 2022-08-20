Insider Buying: Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Major Shareholder Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,676,700 shares in the company, valued at $29,042,195. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Maple Rock Capital Partners In also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Maple Rock Capital Partners In bought 171,851 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,648,223.91.

On Friday, June 17th, Maple Rock Capital Partners In purchased 44,149 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $654,288.18.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 112,041 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $1,370,261.43.

On Monday, August 15th, Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 1,830 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $23,533.80.

Groupon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $10.98 on Friday. Groupon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $31.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.41 million, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.82 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $12.10 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Groupon to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Groupon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,007 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,314 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 92,374 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 568,767 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 193,315 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,552 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 342,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,886 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

