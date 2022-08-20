Guggenheim Increases Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $355.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Guggenheim from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of other reports. OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $365.50.

HD stock opened at $321.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $330.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

