Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SQM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of SQM opened at $90.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $1.56. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $2.7872 dividend. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $11.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.38%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 201.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,391,000 after purchasing an additional 730,931 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth $653,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth $395,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth $911,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth $1,082,000. Institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

