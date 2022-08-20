UBS Group Raises Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $370.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $365.50.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $321.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.75. The company has a market cap of $330.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 3,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

