Wedbush Raises Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $340.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $365.50.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $321.32 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.75. The company has a market capitalization of $330.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

