Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Raymond James

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $365.50.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HD opened at $321.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.