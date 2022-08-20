TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Barclays

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TJX. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.85.

TJX Companies Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE TJX opened at $66.40 on Friday. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.14%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 318.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in TJX Companies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,770,191 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $98,865,000 after purchasing an additional 107,309 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,613,353 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $90,106,000 after buying an additional 34,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

