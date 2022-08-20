Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.55.

TKC opened at $2.61 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.0826 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.66%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter valued at $37,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

