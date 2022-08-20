Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Cowen

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cowen from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tapestry from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 135.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 233,888 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 134,562 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 34.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,598 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after purchasing an additional 318,151 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 7.8% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 577,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after purchasing an additional 41,667 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 44.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,910 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

