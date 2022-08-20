Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Given New $37.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Tapestry stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. Tapestry has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average of $34.57.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 47,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

