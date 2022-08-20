United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of UAMY opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.51 and a quick ratio of 13.22.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

