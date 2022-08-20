UDR (NYSE:UDR) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $54.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UDR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on UDR from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised UDR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.39.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $48.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.26.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 316.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.