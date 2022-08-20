Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.13.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $175.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $3,859,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 486,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.