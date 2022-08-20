Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Cut to C$67.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.17.
Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average is $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $51.90.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 563,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,204,000 after purchasing an additional 84,384 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 945,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,645,000 after buying an additional 336,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
