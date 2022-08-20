Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OEZVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verbund from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Societe Generale raised Verbund from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays raised Verbund from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. HSBC upgraded Verbund from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Verbund from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verbund presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.00.

Verbund Price Performance

OTCMKTS OEZVY opened at $22.50 on Friday. Verbund has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.83.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

Further Reading

