WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WeCommerce Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WECMF opened at $2.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. WeCommerce has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $12.47.

About WeCommerce

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. provides a suite of ecommerce enablement software tools for merchants to start online store. The company operates through three segments: Apps, Themes, and Agency. It focuses on building, acquiring, and investing in technology businesses operating in the Shopify partner ecosystem.

