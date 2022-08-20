Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Price Target Cut to C$11.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Total Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TOTZF opened at $6.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. Total Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $7.52.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

