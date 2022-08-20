Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAWLF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Shawcor to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shawcor Stock Performance

Shares of Shawcor stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36. Shawcor has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $5.99.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

