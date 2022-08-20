Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.75 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SECYF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of SECYF stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $5.93.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

