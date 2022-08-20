Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Price Target Raised to GBX 280 at UBS Group

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from GBX 265 ($3.20) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Spirent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Spirent Communications Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SPMYY opened at $13.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. Spirent Communications has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Spirent Communications Cuts Dividend

Spirent Communications Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 1.73%.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

