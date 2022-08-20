Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Downgraded to Reduce at Nomura

Nomura lowered shares of Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a reduce rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Showa Denko K.K. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SHWDY opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.09. Showa Denko K.K. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Showa Denko K.K. Company Profile

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene and propylene; organic chemicals, such as vinyl and ethyl acetate, and allyl alcohol; and polypropylene.

